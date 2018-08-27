A Michigan man who won a $500,000 jackpot said he's only ever bought four scratch-off tickets, and all of them were winners. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $500,000 lottery jackpot said he has good reason to feel lucky -- he's never bought a losing scratch-off ticket.

The 19-year-old Macomb County resident won $500,000 from a Platinum 7's scratch-off ticket he bought at the Speedway station in Clinton Township, but the man told Michigan Lottery officials that the jackpot wasn't his first lucky pick.

"This is the fourth scratch-off ticket I've ever bought, and each one has been a winner," the man said. "When I scratched this ticket off, I wasn't sure I understood how to play the game, so I Googled it and after reading a few things I realized I'd just won a bunch of money."

The winner, who collected his prize Monday at lottery headquarters, said he plans to use the money to pay for school and give back to his community.

"It's a relief to win. I just graduated from high school and started going to college. I'm pre-med and going to be a doctor, so this will really help with my expenses," he said. "Winning won't change me, but it will make things easier while I go to school."