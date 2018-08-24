A Michigan woman said winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket marked the end of an "unusually lucky day." Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said "an unusually lucky day" inspired her to buy a lottery ticket that won her a $100,000 jackpot.

The 60-year-old Jackson County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she decided to buy the Bonus Cashword scratch-off ticket from a BP gas station in Jackson after a string of lucky events.

"I don't play the lottery often, but I had been having an unusually lucky day," the woman said.

She said her string of luck started with a visit to the eye doctor, where she learned that she didn't need to buy new contact lenses.

"Then I helped my daughter with yard work and we finished in half the time that was expected," the woman said.

She said it was a final stroke of luck that inspired her to buy the ticket.

"When I left my daughter's, I left my cellphone on my car trunk and realized when I got about five miles down the road. I backtracked, and found it laying in the middle of the road unscathed. That's when I decided I needed to buy a lottery ticket," she said.

The lucky day was capped off when she scratched the ticket and uncovered a $100,000 prize.

The woman said she plans to use the money to buy a new house to live in with her husband.

"Winning is awesome! We've worked so hard our whole lives, it feels like we finally got something we deserve," the player said.