Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said "an unusually lucky day" inspired her to buy a lottery ticket that won her a $100,000 jackpot.
The 60-year-old Jackson County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she decided to buy the Bonus Cashword scratch-off ticket from a BP gas station in Jackson after a string of lucky events.
"I don't play the lottery often, but I had been having an unusually lucky day," the woman said.
She said her string of luck started with a visit to the eye doctor, where she learned that she didn't need to buy new contact lenses.
"Then I helped my daughter with yard work and we finished in half the time that was expected," the woman said.
She said it was a final stroke of luck that inspired her to buy the ticket.
"When I left my daughter's, I left my cellphone on my car trunk and realized when I got about five miles down the road. I backtracked, and found it laying in the middle of the road unscathed. That's when I decided I needed to buy a lottery ticket," she said.
The lucky day was capped off when she scratched the ticket and uncovered a $100,000 prize.
The woman said she plans to use the money to buy a new house to live in with her husband.
"Winning is awesome! We've worked so hard our whole lives, it feels like we finally got something we deserve," the player said.