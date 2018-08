Aug. 24 (UPI) -- An overturned truck on a stretch of West Virginia highway lost some of its load of Hershey products when it rolled into a ditch.

Ohio County Emergency Management said the driver lost control of the truck, which was hauling more than 40,000 pounds of Hershey products, on Interstate 470 late Thursday morning.

The truck rolled into a ditch and lost some of its load of sweets.

Officials said the driver was not injured. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.