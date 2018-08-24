Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Wisconsin said a pet owner was fined after his ball python was found coiled under the hood of a woman's truck.

The Omro Police Department said officers and a snake handler responded Wednesday night to the side of a road, where a woman discovered the 4-foot ball python coiled around the engine of her vehicle.

Police said "the reluctant reptile is alive and well, just tired and scared."

Investigators were able to locate the snake's owner using social media. The python, which had been missing for about a month and a half, was found to be an illegal pet.

The snake is currently in the care of the snake handler. It was unclear whether it would be returned to be the owner, who was fined $313 for keeping the illegal exotic animal in the city.