Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A man in China was filmed using an unusual method to transport 16 bicycles while riding his scooter on a city street.

The video shows the man riding a motor scooter in Jieyang City, Guangdong Province, while carrying a bar across his shoulders that has eight bicycles dangling on either side.

The man uses only one arm to keep his load in place.

The scooter driver was found to be a worker for a bicycle sharing service in the city and was transporting the bikes to a storage facility.