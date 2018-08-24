Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Italian firefighters removing a log floating near a port ended up rescuing a sea turtle that was struggling to escape from a net.

The Vigili del Fuoco said fire department divers were working to remove a log floating near the port of Ancona on Thursday when they found the sea turtle tangled in a net.

A video shared by the department shows the firefighters bringing the freed turtle aboard their boat.

The fire service said the turtle was taken to the Cetacean Foundation in Riccione to be examined.