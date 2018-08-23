Animal rescuers in Wales said a resident who spotted a chameleon in their garden initially mistook the lizard for a toy. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Wales resident who spotted what they thought to be a toy chameleon ended up calling the RSPCA to capture the very real lizard.

The animal rescue charity said a Rhyl resident spotted what they believed to be a toy rainbow-colored chameleon perched on a camellia plant, but they realized it was a real animal when it winked at them.

An RSPCA representative visited the home and took the chameleon to a specialist.

"This colorful chap gave the resident quite the surprise. They thought it was a toy, before the chameleon winked from the fitting spot of a camellia plant!" RSPCA Inspector Jenny Anderton said.

"We're grateful to the member of the public for contacting us -- and the chameleon has now been transferred to specialist facilities for further care," Anderton said. "Anyone with information about who may own this amazing animal -- or the owner themselves -- is urged to contact our inspectorate appeal line."