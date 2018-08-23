Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Security agents at a New Jersey airport made an unusual discovery in a traveler's luggage: novelty bottle openers in the shape of tuxedo-clad grenades.

The Transportation Security Administration said in an Instagram post that agents at Newark Liberty International Airport discovered the two grenade-shaped objects in a checked bag.

"These dapper inert grenades were wedding gifts for groomsmen," the TSA said of the bottle openers.

The TSA said traveling with replica explosives can be prove costly for the airport and can lead to the passenger incurring "hefty fines and arrest."

"When our officers spot a potential explosive on the monitor, they cannot just open the bag and take a looksee to find out if it's real or not," the agency said. "A TSA explosives specialist or a police department bomb squad must respond before the bag is ever opened."