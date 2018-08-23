A Missouri woman said the scratch-off lottery ticket she bought on impulse spent three weeks on her counter before she found out it was a $20,000 winner. Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who bought some scratch-off lottery tickets on impulse said they were on her counter three weeks before she discovered one was worth $20,000.

Kristen Fritschie of Hallsville told Missouri Lottery officials she made an impulse buy a few weeks ago and purchased some scratch-off tickets, including a $2 Double Match Scratchers game.

"I put them on my cabinet counter and they stayed there for three weeks," Fritschie said. "I had last Saturday off and thought, 'I should scratch my tickets off.'"

Fritschie said she wasn't wearing her glasses at the time, so she didn't believe her eyes when she scratched off the $20,000 top prize. She said she had her son double check the ticket.

"He said, 'Mom, go get your glasses,'" Fritschie said. "Then he called my husband and my husband said, 'It's not nice to fib.' It was all exciting!"

Fritschie said she might spend some of her winnings on a golf cart.

"I enjoy golf and would like to learn to play," she said.