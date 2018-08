Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A humpback whale surprised whale watchers off the coast of Alaska by breaching right next to their boat and soaking everyone on deck.

Tristan Krause posted a video to YouTube showing what happened when the TAZ Whale Watching boat was cruising near Pleasant Island.

The video shows a large humpback breach mere feet from the front of the boat and splash back down into the water.

The whale's display sends a huge wave that drenches everyone on the deck of the vessel.