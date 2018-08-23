Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters climbed to the roof of a Massachusetts high school to rescue a seagull that had impaled its wing on a lightning rod.

The Fairhaven Fire Department said workers at Fairhaven High School contacted authorities Tuesday to report a seagull with its wing impaled on a rooftop lightning rod.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to reach the roof and carefully remove the bird from the rod.

Fairhaven Animal Control officers transported the bird to Cape Cod Veterinary Specialists in Buzzards Bay.