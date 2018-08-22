A Maryland woman visited lottery headquarters three times in the past month to collect large jackpots. Photo courtesy oft he Maryland Lottery

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman is on a lottery winning streak after collecting three large prizes in under a month.

Felicia Wade, 49, of Waldorf, said she placed a Superfecta Box bet of 10 cents on a Racetrax virtual horse racing game Aug. 17 and ended up winning $11,730.80.

Wade said she played again two days later and collected a $2,000 jackpot.

The winner previously visited lottery headquarters when a series of Pick 4 combinations using the numbers 1-0-1-7 led her to win about $60,000 in the July 29 drawing.

"I was just feeling lucky. I just study the board and pick four numbers," Wade told Maryland Lottery officials of her Racetrax wins.

Wade, who said she plans to share some of her winnings with her son, said she used to be skeptical that anyone could actually win lottery games.

"I never believed before," she said, "and then a clerk checked my ticket."