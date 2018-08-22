Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina said no one was injured when a truck lost half of its unsecured load -- a manufactured home.

Haw River Police Sgt. Doug Faulls said the truck lost its load about 3:39 p.m. Monday at Roxboro and North Wilkins roads in Haw River.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Dennis Dudley, 57, the driver of the truck, was charged with failure to secure a load.

Faulls said excessive speed was being considered as a contributing factor in the incident.

The half home was being transported from Martinsville, Va., to Folly Beach, S.C.