Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Traffic cameras on a Chinese highway recorded the moment a man parked his car on the shoulder and released 60 to 70 pigeons from his car.

The video shows the man parking at the side of a Jilin Province highway Saturday and releasing dozens of pigeons from inside his car.

The man told police he had been keeping the pigeons but decided to set them free. He said he chose the highway because it was a wide open space.

Police said the man was fined about $29 and lost six points from his license for parking in the highway's emergency lane.