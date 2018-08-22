An animal rescuer was called to a London home where a resident discovered a mouse stuck in the mechanism at the back of her oven. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were called to a London home to rescue a mouse that became wedged in the mechanism at the back of an oven.

The RSPCA said a resident of the Wandsworth neighborhood called the animal rescue charity after she opened her oven and discovered the rodent wriggling in the mechanism at the back.

Animal Collection Officer Jill Sanders responded just after midnight Saturday to free the mouse.

"The poor little mouse was trapped between the grill and a vent hole in the space above the grill," Sanders said. "He wasn't able to move and must have been very frightened. He was really cheesed off!"

"It's lucky that she spotted the stricken mouse really -- otherwise she might had been enjoying a literal dish of Ratatouille as a midnight snack!" she said.

Sanders said she disconnected the gas from the stove before working the mouse free of its predicament.

The rodent, which Sanders nicknamed Jerry, was set free outside.

"Jerry wasn't injured so I took him outside and released him right away," she said. "He really had got himself in hot water so I'm relieved we were able to free him and release him back into the wild."