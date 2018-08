Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A traveler on a busy Florida road captured video of an under-dressed motorcyclist using his feet to steer as he leans back.

The video, filmed during the weekend, shows the shirtless motorcycle rider leaning back in a lounging position while using his bare feet to operate the handlebars.

The filmer said the video was filmed on Pittsburg Road in Polk County.

"Are you kidding me?" the shocked filmer says in the footage.