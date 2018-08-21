Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A Florida man snapped a photo of a crocodile enjoying a lazy float through a canal atop a bright yellow pool noodle.

Victor Perez said he was looking toward the bayside canal from the balcony of his Key Largo home when he spotted the leisurely reptile.

"All of a sudden, I see this noodle and there's a crocodile hanging off of it. I had to get my phone," Perez told the Miami Herald.

"It was just cruising along, and I was like, 'OK, where's the swimmer?'" he said. "'What happened to the guy with the noodle?'"

Perez said he never managed to solve the mystery of the noodle's origins.

"I don't know how he got that thing," Perez said, "but he looked like just any typical Florida tourist!"