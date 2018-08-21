A Tennessee man who won a $2 million lottery jackpot said his father was the one who told him to play. Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Lottery

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man who collected a $2 million Powerball jackpot said he has his father to thank for telling him to play the lottery.

Donald Coffman, who visited Tennessee Lottery headquarters Monday, said he played the Aug. 18 Powerball drawing on instructions from his father.

"He told me to play and dream big," Coffman told lottery officials. "So I did!"

Coffman matched five of the six numbers in the drawing and used the Power Play feature, which doubled his winnings.

Coffman and his wife, Joanna, said they plan to use their winnings to build a house.