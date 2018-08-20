Truck overturns on Kentucky highway, spills load of milk

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Police in Kentucky said a truck swerved off a stretch of interstate and spilled its load of milk into a roadside ditch.

Investigators said the box truck swerved to try to avoid hitting a slow-moving vehicle on Interstate 64, near mile marker 84 in Fayette County.

The truck left the road and flipped onto its side in a ditch, causing some of its load of milk cartons to spill out.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

A tanker truck crashed earlier this summer on U.S. Highway 34 in Iowa and spilled about 3,500 gallons of milk onto the roadway. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control.