Scuba diver rescues shark with net caught in mouth

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A scuba diving instructor in Australia was filmed rescuing a shark that had a large piece of netting caught in its mouth.

The video shows diving instructor Inaki Aizpun assisting the gray nurse shark he found with its mouth stuck in a net near Julian Rocks in Byron Bay, New South Wales.

The footage shows Aizpun chasing after the shark until he is able to grab hold of the net and wrest it free from the predator's jaws.

Aizpun said the shark likely would have died if the net had not been removed.