Aug. 20 (UPI) -- An amateur inventor posted a video showing off his latest creation: a "motorized drift couch" that seats three while driving down a road.

Daniel Winter, a self-described inventor of "dumb motorized stuff," posted a video to YouTube showing the "motorized drift couch" in action on the streets of his hometown.

The video shows three men riding on the sofa while the man in the center seat steers the piece of motorized living room furniture.

Winter's previous inventions include a motorized "wheelie bin" trash container and a gas-powered skateboard.