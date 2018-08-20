Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Police in California said that have arrested one of three drivers accused of blocking traffic on San Francisco's Bay Bridge by doing donuts in the roadway.

Videos captured by witnesses and posted to social media Sunday morning show traffic stopped on all five lanes of the Bay Bridge's upper deck as three vehicles engaged in "sideshow activity" by driving in tight circles across the lanes.

The California Highway Patrol tweeted one version of the video, saying one of the drivers had been identified and arrested.

"We responded. By the time we got there, most of the vehicles had fled the scene," CHP Officer Vu Williams told KGO-TV.

Williams said the a white Ford Mustang convertible had been unable to flee the scene because it had been damaged while performing the stunt. The driver, Gabriel Rene Mora, 21, was arrested on charges of reckless driving, driving without a license, providing false information and resisting arrest.

Police said Mora's car will be impounded for 30 days.

"Fortunately though we had several good videos taken by bystanders that were able to help us document what happened and it will help us filing some of those charges," Williams said.