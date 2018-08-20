Colorado man wins $500,000 after $250,000 lottery jackpot

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A Colorado man who claimed a $500,000 prize from a second-chance lottery drawing won $250,000 only a little over a year earlier.

The Colorado Springs man, identified by the Colorado Lottery as Paul G., won a $500,000 prize when he entered his losing Idyllic Dollars/ Brilliant Bucks scratch-off tickets in the second-chance drawing.

The lottery posted a video to YouTube showing the prize crew surprising Paul with his check.

Paul is no stranger to lottery luck, he won a $250,000 jackpot in March 2017 from a Thrilling Crossword Multiplier scratch-off ticket.

He said he has some plans for his latest windfall.

"Pay off the house and go on a trip, because we promised our daughter already that we were going to take her and her kids," he said.