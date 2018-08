Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A dog dubbed the "Usain Bolt of pugs" was crowned the fastest of her breed after running a 50-meter race in just six seconds.

Emma, a 4-year-old pug competing in Berlin's annual pug races, captured her third straight title Sunday after crossing the finish line of the 164-foot course in just six seconds.

The last place pug finished with a time of 40 seconds.

Emma's owners said she has been nicknamed the "Usain Bolt of pugs."