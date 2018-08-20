British woman survives 10 hours at sea after falling off cruise ship

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A British woman fell off the back of a cruise ship 60 miles off the coast of Croatia and survived 10 hours at sea until she was rescued Sunday morning.

The 46-year-old woman who was identified as Kay Longstaff, was in stable condition after members of the Croation Coast Guard found her near the location where she fell off the Norwegian Star cruise ship.

"I was in the water for10 hours, so these wonderful guys rescued me," Longstaff told Croatian news channel, HRK. "I am very lucky to be alive."

Longstaff was taken to a hospital in the Croation town of Pula for treatment.

One of Longstaff's rescuers said she credited yoga to keep her fit enough to survive the ordeal and singing so she didn't feel cold at night.

Norwegian Star confired the incident in a statement

"We are very happy that the individual, who is a U.K. resident, is now safe and will soon be reunited with friends and family," the company said.