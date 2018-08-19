Giant snake envelopes Kansas City mailbox

A Ball Python was found my a mailman and called Animal Control. The poor resident did not receive their mail today (obviously). The @OPPD_PIO is trying to talk the Animal Control Officers to put the snake under the @OPPD_Chief desk, but they won't. pic.twitter.com/YqahoO2pVn

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A mail carrier in Missouri was sent running after discovering a large snake wrapped around a resident's mailbox.

Overland Park Police shared photos of the Red Tail Boa, originally misidentified as a Ball Python, slithering around the mailbox outside a home in the Kansas City neighborhood on Friday.

"The poor resident did not receive their mail today (obviously)," the police department wrote.

Police spokesman Officer John Lacy told The Kansas City Star that the mail carrier called animal control after making the startling discovery.

It took three animal control officers to corral the snake, which was then taken to the Great Plains SPCA.

Lacy said the snake was likely an escaped pet and would be returned to its owner if reported missing.