This is the dorm room of my Whataburger dreams pic.twitter.com/h341Uq4W8n

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Texas college student who expressed his love of Whataburger received a fast food-themed dorm room makeover courtesy of the chain.

Whataburger said Enrique Alcoreza, a student at Trinity University in San Antonio, came to the eatery's attention last year when he became a resident assistant at the college and decorated a hallway in handmade Whataburger signs and logos.

The chain thanked Alcoreza by decking out his dorm room with Whataburger-branded pillows, blankets, artwork and clothing.

The restaurant said some of the items were custom-made for the student, while others are available at Whataburger's online store.

"Absolutely love my dorm!!" the student tweeted. "@Whataburger Only thing that's missing though is a 24-hour cook. We can squeeze the grill in the closet."