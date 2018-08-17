Man keeps lottery win a secret from wife, springs surprise

A Missouri man who won a $325,000 lottery jackpot said he managed to keep it a secret from his wife for a few days so he could surprise her. Photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Missouri man who won a $352,000 lottery jackpot said he managed to keep it a secret from his wife for a few days so he could surprise her.

Robert Beck told Missouri Lottery officials he called the Winning Numbers hotline and discovered he had hit a $325,000 jackpot by matching all five numbers in the July 26 Show Me Cash drawing, 2-6-12-18-22.

"Then I checked the numbers on the computer, too," he said.

Beck said he learned of his win on a Thursday, but he kept it a secret from his wife, Raye, until the following Sunday.

"I was waiting to surprise her," Beck said.

He sprang the surprise by walking into a room with a big sign announcing his win.

"And he brought me roses, too," Raye said. "I get very emotional if something happens in my life that's unexpected. I'm the kind that sheds tears. But these were happy tears!"

Beck said he is planning to share some of the money with his daughter, Julie, and he is considering a donation to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.