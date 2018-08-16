Lottery ticket buying mistake earns woman $100,400 prize

A Michigan woman said she won a $100,400 Powerball prize due to a mistake she made while buying her tickets. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who won a $100,400 Powerball prize said she actually purchased her lottery tickets by mistake.

Linda Keyanchuk, 64, of Westland, matched four white balls and the Powerball twice in the Aug. 8 drawing, winning two $50,000 prizes, and she also matched three numbers and the Powerball four times, winning an additional $400.

Keyanchuk said she hadn't intended to buy multiple tickets for the same drawing, which featured winning numbers 10-21-30-43-63 and Powerball 17, when she played the Powerball through Michigan Lottery's website.

"I meant to buy a multi-draw Powerball ticket, but accidentally bought six Powerball tickets," Keyanchuk said. "I didn't realize my mistake until the next afternoon when I logged in to my Lottery account and saw I had won more than $100,000!"

Keyanchuk, who visited lottery headquarters to collect her prize Wednesday, said she plans to use some of her money to fund a vacation.

"People like me just don't win money like this. It's unreal!" Keyanchuk said.