Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia are investigating the theft of a trailer loaded with $98,000 worth of ramen noodles.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said the trailer was parked at a Chevron station in Fayetteville on July 25 and when the driver returned Aug. 1 he discovered the trailer and noodles were gone.

Police said witnesses reported last seeing the trailer July 29.

The value of the missing ramen was estimated at about $98,000, indicating up to 300,000 of the noodle packets were inside the trailer when it was taken.

Police said they released details about the theft Wednesday in the hopes of obtaining tips from witnesses.