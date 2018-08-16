Aug. 16 (UPI) -- An Illinois man who attempted to rescue his pet parrot from the mud ended up being rescued by firefighters -- with the bird perched on his shoulders.

The Belleville Fire Department said witnesses summoned crews to the scene when they heard the man calling for help from a muddy area at Belleville's Bicentennial Park.

The crews arrived to find the man was stuck "several hundred feet into the mud with the parrot on his back."

Firefighters shared video of the man being rescued from the mud while the parrot perches on the back of his shoulder,

"It was challenging because you couldn't just walk out there and hoist him out. It was like quicksand," Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour said.

Firefighters ended up using multiple ladders to reach the man.