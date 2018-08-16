Colombia health official warns against having sex during heat wave

A view of a beach in Ladrilleros, Cauca Valley, Colombia, on September 14, 2017. This week, a health official in Santa Marta urged residents not to have sex in the middle of the day due to a heat wave that has hit the area. File Photo by Mauricio Duenas Castaneda/ EPA-EFE

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- One health official in a Colombian city is urging residents to have less sex as a way to avoid dehydration during a heat wave that has impacted the area.

In the Caribbean city of Santa Marta, where temperatures have hovered in the mid-90s for much of the month, Health Secretary Julio Salas told local radio station Radio Galan that residents should avoid sex during the day when temperatures are at their highest.

"Avoid making love or having sex at times when the temperature is high, especially at noon, because this activity places physical demands on you and increases your heart rate," Salas said, according to Colombia Reports.

Salas said if people are going to have sex, it's best to wait until the evening hours when temperatures decrease.

However, Salas said temporary abstinence isn't necessary if the air conditioner is working.

"If you have a good air conditioning, there is no problem," he said.