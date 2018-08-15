Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A total 570 people chopped grass in a Slovenian countryside to set the Guinness World Record for most people scything in one place.

Organizers of the event said 570 people, including President Borut Pahor, used scythes to chop grass in a Skofja Loka field for 15 minutes, qualifying the feat for the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Society of the Rural Youth, which organized the event, said participants ranged in age from 16 to 88.

Pahor said the scything event reminded him of when he was young.

"Some things from your childhood stay with you. This you stays with you," EuroNews quoted him as saying at the event.