Slovakian woman arrested for playing same opera song for 16 years

Honoree Placido Domingo performs during the Latin Grammy Person of the Year Awards at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 10, 2010. In Slovakia, a woman was arrested for playing Domingo's version of 'La Traviata' for 16 years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A Slovakian woman was reportedly arrested after she played the same opera song on repeat for 16 years.

The woman, who was identified as "Eva" by Hungarian news site Parameter.sk, was charged with harassment and malicious persecution for allegedly forcing her neighbors to repeatedly endure Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata. Eva is said to have begun the opera-playing 16 years ago to drown out the noise of a neighbor's barking dog -- and never stopped.

"I love Placido Domingo," one woman told Hungarian news site Index.hu, referring to the singer whose version Eva played, "But not like this!"

"The whole street is suffering," another resident said.

Eva faces up to six months in jail if found guilty of the charges.