Police probe video of 'Superman' motorcyclist in Texas

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Police in Texas said a motorcyclist could face charges for performing a dangerous "Superman" stunt that was caught on camera on the highway.

A video posted to Twitter by Ace Scott shows the biker laying flat on the seat of the bike in what is known as a "Superman" stunt, named for the pose the super hero strikes while flying, on Loop 410 in San Antonio.

"San Antonio be tripping," Scott says in the video.

San Antonio police said they are investigating the video and the motorcyclist could face charges if identified.