Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man's 65.9-pound cantaloupe was confirmed by state agricultural officials as a new world record for the fruit.

North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler announced Tuesday that Danny Vester's cantaloupe officially weighed in at 65.9 pounds at the North Carolina Farmer's Market, beating out the previous world record, a 64.8-pound fruit weighed in Alaska in 2004.

"You can usually spot the one that's going to be the best," Vester told The News & Observer. "You might put more leaves on it than the others."

The grower said he is submitting documentation of the cantaloupe to Guinness World Records for official certification.

Vester previously grew a 1,404-pound pound pumpkin that was certified as the state's largest-ever pumpkin in 2014.