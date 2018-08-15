Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A Utah 6-year-old used her mother's Amazon account to secretly buy $350 worth of toys and ended up donating them to a children's hospital.

Ria Diyaolu tweeted a photo that went viral this week showing her cousin, Kaitlin, standing next to a pile of Amazon boxes at her family's Ogden home.

Kaitlin's mother said the girl had permission to buy a Barbie from Amazon for her birthday and she gave the child access to her account so she could check the shipping status of the order.

The girl used the Amazon information to buy another $350 worth of toys, which her parents didn't know about until they arrived at the house.

"My badass little cousin ordered $300 worth of toys w/o my aunt & uncle knowing," Diyaolu wrote in the tweet. "This is a picture of how everyone found out."

Kaitlin's mom said her girl was grounded from the Internet for a month, and Diyaolu tweeted an update on Wednesday saying Kaitlin had convinced her parents to donate the toys to a children's hospital instead of returning them to Amazon.

"Kaitlin chose to donate all of the toys to the Children's Hospital where she stayed for a week when she was a baby! She wanted to give a little joy to those who aren't well," Diyaolu wrote.