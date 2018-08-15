A California man who resolved not to leave his local store until he found a winning scratch-off lottery ticket uncovered a $750,000 jackpot on his fifth try. Photo courtesy of the California Lottery

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A California man who resolved not to leave a store until he found a winning scratch-off lottery ticket hit a $750,000 jackpot on his fifth try.

Fred Bastardo told California Lottery officials he visited El Ranchero Liquor to buy a Scratchers ticket and decided that he didn't want to leave with nothing to show for it.

"I'm not leaving until I get a winner," Bastardo recalled telling the clerk.

He said he changed his tune after scratching off four losing tickets in a row, and decided the fifth ticket would be his last attempt. He scratched off the $10 Mystery Crossword Scratchers and discovered his persistence had paid off with a $750,000 jackpot.

Bastardo and his girlfriend decided to visit lottery headquarters to cash in their prize that same day, but there was one more event that happened along the way -- he told her to pull over on the freeway and proposed.

The newly-minted fiances said they plan to invest the money and start a business.