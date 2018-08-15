Bull leads Oklahoma police on chase, rams patrol car

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Police in Oklahoma City said an escaped rodeo bull charged aggressively through the streets of the city and even rammed a patrol car.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers responded about 9:50 p.m. Monday to a report of a bull running loose after escaping from the Oklahoma City Stockyards.

Police said the bull acted aggressively toward witnesses and one man had to jump into the Oklahoma River to escape being attacked by the animal.

Officers attempted to corral the bull and steer it away from busy roads and heavily populated areas. The department shared body camera footage from the moment the bull rammed a patrol car that was attempting to guide it away from civilians.

Police worked to steer the bull away from dangerous areas for about a half hour until workers from the Stockyards were able to corner the bovine.

The bull was put down at the scene due to its continued aggressive behavior, officials said.