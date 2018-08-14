This 1,359 kg (2,996 lb 1.3 oz) serving of noodle soup was prepared in a custom-made bowl by 55 chefs. The steaming beef phở was enjoyed by 1,963 hungry spectators in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam at an event organised by VIFON 🍜😋 https://t.co/eQHpqxlnjH pic.twitter.com/QUrDSxUrJM

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Vietnamese food company celebrated its 50th anniversary by cooking up a Guinness record-breaking nearly 3,000-pound bowl of soup.

Guinness announced the food company, VIFON, broke the world record for largest serving of noodle soup when it filled a custom-made bowl with 2,996 pounds and 1.3 ounces of beef pho.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to certify the record after the 55 chefs finished work on the soup.

VIFON said the soup included 336 pounds and 5.7 ounces of dried pho mix, 129 pounds and 13.3 ounces of fresh briscuit beef, 46 pounds and 4.4 ounces of seasonings, and 2,466 pounds 12.34 ounces of hot water.