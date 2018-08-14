Thousands of birds congregate at Old Navy in Texas

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A flock of thousands of birds apparently preparing to migrate are making nightly visits to an unusual rallying point: an Old Navy store in Texas.

Spectators have been visiting the Old Navy store in Stafford during the past few sunsets to witness the nightly gathering of purple martins outside the business.

"They said it's a really cool thing to see, just all the, like, hundreds of thousands of birds swarming around," Ben Griffin, who visited the store Monday night to see the birds, told KTRK-TV.

The Houston Audubon Society said the birds will likely continue to gather at the store for the next couple of weeks. Experts said the gatherings are an indication that the flock is preparing to migrate.

News stations in Ohio earlier this month revealed purple martin flocks were gathering in such large numbers in the Cleveland area that they were showing up on weather radar.