Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Girl Scouts in Tennessee said they successfully broke a Guinness World Record by gathering more than 800 people to make s'mores at the same time.

The Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee said 801 people gathered at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood on National S'Mores Day to simultaneously toast marshmallows and put them on graham cracker sandwiches with pieces of chocolate.

The group said it exceeded the previous Guinness World Record of 581 people making s'mores simultaneously, which was set by the Toledo Parks Department, and has submitted the proper evidence to the record-keeping organization for official certification.

The Girl Scouts are credited with inventing and popularizing the classic campfire treat.

"It's national s'mores day and Girl Scouts has a history with s'mores," she said.

"We kind of felt like we were the right group, at the right time in the right place. Williamson County was the right place. This is where we have a huge representation of Girl Scouts," Agenia Clark, CEO of Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, told Brentwood Home Page.