Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A visitor to a KFC restaurant in Australia captured video of two men going through the drive through on unusual vehicles -- their horses.

The video shows three men clad in cowboy hats taking their horses through the drive-through the KFC in Mount Isa City, Queensland.

"This is great, this is great," the filmer says through laughter.

The filmer said the horses had been a part of a street parade and the riders decided to take them for a fast food stop after the end of the event.