Sydney group break record for largest electric guitar ensemble

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Sydney Guitar Festival in Australia has announced that they have broken the Guinness World Record for the largest electric guitar ensemble.

The Festival, using videos and photos as proof, gathered enough musicians with electric guitars together to break the previous record of 368 people set in India in 2013.

The Festival's gathering is pending Guinness confirmation. Those in charge of the event had hoped to draw 500 people. Tickets costing $55, included a battery powered amp and helped benefit the Australian Children's Music Foundation.

Attendees played AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" and were led by Australian band The Choirboys and James Morley of The Angels.

A video of the world record attempt features hundreds of people crowded together with guitars rocking out to the song.