Sheriff deputies rescue group stranded on rainbow unicorn raft

Driving by a local lake we observed a bunch of women in a 🌈🦄 stuck in the weeds...Yes a rainbow unicorn... With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitter pic.twitter.com/qCyhfJqAa9

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Sheriff's officials in Minnesota rescued a group stranded in a local lake a floating, inflatable unicorn.

The Chisago County sheriff's office shared video of the four women trapped in the weeds while riding a large, white inflatable unicorn with rainbow features on Saturday.

"Driving by a local lake we observed a bunch of women in a rainbow unicorn stuck in the weeds ... yes a rainbow unicorn," the sheriff's office wrote. "With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock!"

Despite the predicament, the group laughed as Deputy Scotty Finnegan tossed them a rope and began to pull them back to dry land.

"And the cops save us!" one woman remarked.

The sheriff's office added the rescue helped bring levity to the deputy sheriffs' jobs.

"Once in a while when something like this comes along it's good to step back, enjoy it, smile, and recharge to get back into the heavy stuff again," the office said.