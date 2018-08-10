Police in New York state said two antelope escaped from a private farm on Thursday afternoon and one was later recaptured. Photo by 0826759496a/Pixabay.com

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Police in New York state said two antelope escaped from a farm when a gate was left open and one was later recaptured.

New York State Police said the two antelope escaped Thursday afternoon from a farm located near The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango.

The farm and The Wild Animal Park are both owned by Jeff Taylor, but police said the antelope were privately held on the farm and were not a part of the zoo.

Police said a farm employee accidentally left a gate open, allowing the African animals to escape.

One of the antelope was captured Thursday, while the other was last seen running down Lakeport Road.