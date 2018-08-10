Pizza Museum opens in Chicago, to New York's chagrin

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Pizza Museum has officially opened its doors in Chicago, raising the ire of some New York-style pizza fans.

The museum, which previously displayed exhibits online and at pop-up events, opened officially Friday at Chicago's Roosevelt Collection and is scheduled to remain open through the end of October.

The Pizza Museum features pizza-related pieces of memorabilia including menus, vintage ads, boxes, toys and artworks.

"As America's favorite food, pizza provides an easy entry point to learn about history, pop culture, and the people behind the pizza," founder Kendall Bruns told USA Today. "We expect the exhibits to have a nostalgic effect on viewers."

Not everyone is excited about the museum opening in Chicago -- even the New York Mayor's office weighed in on Twitter.

"New Yorkers may not agree on where to get the best local slice, but we do know that deep dish is not pizza. Case closed," the office tweeted.

Comedian David Cross also took umbrage with the museum's choice of Chicago as a home.

"In other news, the Seafood Museum will be opening in Fargo, the NY Deli Museum will be opening in Fairbanks, and the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame is being moved to Key West," he tweeted.