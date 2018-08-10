Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A New York state church said more than 700 block party attendees broke a Guinness World Record for playing hopscotch.

The Asbury First United Methodist Church said more than 700 people played simultaneous games of hopscotch during Thursday night's Block Party on East event, beating the previous Guinness record of 650 people.

"We were trying to figure out as a church what could we do to bring people together and this was an idea someone sat around the table and said what about hopscotch and we thought do we even remember how to play hopscotch?" Senior Minister Stephen Cady told WROC-TV.

Cady said the church wanted to bring people to together at a divisive time for the country.

"After another year of public violence and political division, of racial discrimination and #metoo moments, of cyclical outrage and apathy, it is time come together. The mission of Asbury First is to love God and neighbor, to live fully, to serve all, and repeat," he told WHAM-TV.