Retiree mounts 11 phones to bicycle to play 'Pokemon Go'

Chen San-yuan, a 69-year-old Feng Shui Master, uses 11 cellphones to catch Pokemon in a park in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on Aug. 8, 2018. Photo by David Chang/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A 69-year-old Taiwan man has become a local celebrity after being spotted around the city playing Pokemon Go on 11 smartphones mounted to his bike.

Chen San-yuan, aka "Uncle Pokemon," has become well-known to New Taipei City residents after being spotted around town playing the game on 11 smartphones mounted to the front of his bicycle.

Chen, who said he sometimes stays out until 4 a.m. hunting for Pokemon, said he became hooked on Pokemon Go after his grandson showed him how to play in 2016.

The dedicated player said his habit costs him more than $1,300 each month and he is considering expanding his rig to be able to play on 15 phones simultaneously.