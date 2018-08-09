Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Passengers on a Philippines commuter train were filmed outsmarting the train car's leaky roof by using umbrellas to deflect the rain.

The video, recorded this week aboard a commuter train in Manila, shows a row of passengers sitting in seats and holding umbrellas on their laps.

The train passes into an open area, where heavy rains fall on the leaky roof and splash down onto the passengers' umbrellas.

The area has been experiencing multiple bouts of heavy rains since the Philippines' rainy season officially began in early June.